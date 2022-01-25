Canada orders families of diplomats in Kyiv to leave temporarily
Canada has ordered the families of diplomats in Kyiv to leave temporarily because of the Russian military build-up on the borders of Ukraine, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
The U.S. State Department announced Sunday it was ordering diplomats' family members https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-orders-departure-ukraine-embassy-staff-family-members-2022-01-23 to leave Ukraine, saying military action by Russia could come at any time.
