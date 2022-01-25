Left Menu

Punjab polls: 12 nominations filed on first day

Twelve nominations were filed for the Punjab Assembly polls as the process of the filling of papers began on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 2 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 4.Voting for Punjabs 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-01-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 21:14 IST
Punjab polls: 12 nominations filed on first day
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve nominations were filed for the Punjab Assembly polls as the process of the filling of papers began on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said. The nomination process will continue till February 1. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 2 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 4.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
2
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022