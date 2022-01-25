Left Menu

Man arrested from Odisha's Nayagarh, brown sugar, arms recovered

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch arrested one person from Nayagarh district and seized 3.1 kg brown sugar worth Rs 3 crores and arms on Tuesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 25-01-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 22:44 IST
Man arrested from Odisha's Nayagarh, brown sugar, arms recovered
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch arrested one person from Nayagarh district and seized 3.1 kg brown sugar worth Rs 3 crores and arms on Tuesday. The STF also seized Rs 65.32 lakh cash and three pistols and ammunition from the arrested person.

"On the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by a team of STF, Bhubaneswar at village Udayalane, Sinduria under Nayagarh Town police station in Nayagarh district against illegal sale/possession of contraband brown sugar and illegal arms. One accused person namely K Vickey Rao has been apprehended," said Sanjeeb Panda, Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch. "3.1 kg Brown Sugar, Rs 65.32 lakh cash, three 7 MM pistols, seven magazines, 43 rounds of 7 mm ammunition, a note counting machine, four mobile phones and one tablet set were recovered in this connection," Panda added.

A case has been registered under NDPS Act and Arms Act against the arrested person. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022