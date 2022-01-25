Man arrested from Odisha's Nayagarh, brown sugar, arms recovered
The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch arrested one person from Nayagarh district and seized 3.1 kg brown sugar worth Rs 3 crores and arms on Tuesday. The STF also seized Rs 65.32 lakh cash and three pistols and ammunition from the arrested person.
"On the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by a team of STF, Bhubaneswar at village Udayalane, Sinduria under Nayagarh Town police station in Nayagarh district against illegal sale/possession of contraband brown sugar and illegal arms. One accused person namely K Vickey Rao has been apprehended," said Sanjeeb Panda, Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch. "3.1 kg Brown Sugar, Rs 65.32 lakh cash, three 7 MM pistols, seven magazines, 43 rounds of 7 mm ammunition, a note counting machine, four mobile phones and one tablet set were recovered in this connection," Panda added.
A case has been registered under NDPS Act and Arms Act against the arrested person. (ANI)
