R-Day: Scrolls depicting valour of unsung heroes of freedom struggle displayed along Rajpath

Ten huge scrolls depicting the valor and bravery of unsung heroes of the freedom struggle were displayed along the Rajpath during the 73rd Republic Day parade.

The scrolls, each of 75 meters in length and 15 ft in height, were prepared during the 'Kala Kumbh' event jointly organized by ministries of defense and culture. The scrolls were painted in two phases - at Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh - by over 600 renowned artists and young aspirants from across the country. Inspiration for the scrolls was drawn from the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of indigenous and contemporary visual art practices.