Left Menu

Lok Adalat tableau debuts at Rajpath

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 12:00 IST
Lok Adalat tableau debuts at Rajpath
  • Country:
  • India

In a first, a tableau depicting Lok Adalat took part in the Republic Day parade on Rajpath here on Wednesday.

The theme of the float by National Legal Services Authority was ''Ek Mutthi Aasman (Inclusive Legal System): Lok Adalat''.

The front part of the tableau showcased 'Nyay Sbke Liye', a hand gesture of fearlessness, guarantee and protection.

On the rear of the float, a hand could be seen opening its five fingers one by one, depicting five guiding principles of Lok Adalats -- accessible, definitive, affordable, equitable, and timely justice for all.

Lok Adalat is an innovative and a popular mechanism of alternative dispute resolution to resolve legal disputes in a spirit of conciliation outside the court. It follows a simple and informal procedure to settle disputes in the shortest possible time.

The order or the award of Lok Adalat is final and non-appealable.

During the national Lok Adalats organised in 2021, 1,27,87,329 cases were settled.

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022