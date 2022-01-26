Lok Adalat tableau debuts at Rajpath

In a first, a tableau depicting Lok Adalat took part in the Republic Day parade on Rajpath here on Wednesday.

The theme of the float by National Legal Services Authority was ''Ek Mutthi Aasman (Inclusive Legal System): Lok Adalat''.

The front part of the tableau showcased 'Nyay Sbke Liye', a hand gesture of fearlessness, guarantee and protection.

On the rear of the float, a hand could be seen opening its five fingers one by one, depicting five guiding principles of Lok Adalats -- accessible, definitive, affordable, equitable, and timely justice for all.

Lok Adalat is an innovative and a popular mechanism of alternative dispute resolution to resolve legal disputes in a spirit of conciliation outside the court. It follows a simple and informal procedure to settle disputes in the shortest possible time.

The order or the award of Lok Adalat is final and non-appealable.

During the national Lok Adalats organised in 2021, 1,27,87,329 cases were settled.