The Indian giant squirrel found in the Sahyadri mountains, a new spider species named after Mumbai policeman Tukaram Ombale who captured terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 attack, featured in the tableau of Maharashtra that was part of the Republic Day parade on Wednesday. The Maharashtra tableau depicted five bio-diversity symbols of the state that include the state animal 'Shekru' or the Indian giant squirrel, the state bird 'Hariyal', state butterfly 'Blue Mormon', state flower 'Jarul', and the state tree 'Mango'. The front part of the tableau depicted an eight-feet high model of the Blue Mormon butterfly with a wingspan of six feet, and a 15-feet model of 'Shekru' on a tree branch was the other highlight of the float that rolled down the Rajpath. The main model of the float was that of the Kaas Plateau, the world's natural heritage site in Satara district that is home to 1,500 plant species and 450 wildflower species. The front side of the tableau also had a three-foot model of Sarada Superba, a large, fan-throated lizard found in the Kaas Plateau. The tableau also featured tigers found in the Vidarbha region of the state, the Great Indian Bustard, flamingo, and the recently discovered species of crabs and fish as also a spider species 'Icius Tukarami', named after 26/11 braveheart assistant sub-inspector of Mumbai Police late Tukaram Ombale. The tableau also featured water springs of Amboli, a scenic hill station in the Konkan region of the state, a state government official said.

