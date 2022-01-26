Left Menu

UK says not ruling out sanctions on Russia's Putin

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-01-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 12:56 IST
Liz Truss Image Credit: Twitter(@trussliz)
Britain is not ruling out sanctions targetted at Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in person if Russia invades Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

Asked about possible sanctions on Putin, Truss told Sky: "We're not ruling anything out."

"We'll be bringing forward new legislation to make our sanctions regime tougher so we are able to target more companies and individuals in Russia. We will be bringing that forward in the next few days. I'm not ruling that out."

