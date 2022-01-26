Left Menu

Cambodia PM urges Myanmar junta chief to allow aid, envoy visit

Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 26-01-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 15:39 IST
Hun Sen Image Credit: Wikimedia
Cambodia's leader on Wednesday urged Myanmar's military ruler to facilitate a visit by a special envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and to help provide humanitarian aid to Myanmar people who needed it most, an official said.

Cambodian Prime Minister and ASEAN chair Hun Sen, in a video call with military chief Min Aung Hlaing, appealed to him to implement a five-point ASEAN consensus the junta chief agreed to last year, Kao Kim Hourn, foreign ministry secretary of state, told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

