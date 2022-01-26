Ethiopia's cabinet approves lifting of state of emergency

Ethiopia's cabinet on Wednesday approved the lifting of a six-month state of emergency ahead of its expiration in light of changing security conditions in the country, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said in a statement.

"Now we have reached a stage where threats can be neutralised through regular law enforcement mechanisms," the statement read. The cabinet's decision was sent to parliament for its approval, it noted.

