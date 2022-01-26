Left Menu

Romania is ready to host increased NATO troops if needed-president

Romania is in talks with the United States and France over ways to enhance their troop count in the country and was ready to host an increased NATO military presence, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday. France has also offered to send more troops if needed. "I have been constantly saying we are ready to host an increased allied presence on our territory," Iohannis said.

Romania is in talks with the United States and France over ways to enhance their troop count in the country and was ready to host an increased NATO military presence, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Defense said this month it put about 8,500 American troops on heightened alert and were awaiting orders to deploy to NATO's eastern flank, should Russia invade Ukraine. France has also offered to send more troops if needed.

"I have been constantly saying we are ready to host an increased allied presence on our territory," Iohannis said. "Following the announcements made by the United States and France we are in contact with the two allies to establish concrete ways to realise their military presence."

