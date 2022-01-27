Four-way 'Normandy' talks on eastern Ukraine in Paris conclude - sources

Four-way talks held in Paris between diplomats from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France aimed at ending a conflict in eastern Ukraine concluded late on Wednesday, according to two diplomatic sources.

The discussions, held under the so-called 'Normandy format', lasted more than eight hours. The conflict in eastern Ukraine pits Kyiv's forces against Russian-backed separatists and has raged since 2014.

