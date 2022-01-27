Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan says Russia would be unwise to invade Ukraine

Erdogan also said there was a need for comprehensive dialogue that addresses some of Russia's security concerns https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-says-destructive-sanctions-wouldnt-hurt-putin-personally-2022-01-26 and that also explains to Moscow that some of its demands are not plausible. "I hope that Russia will not make an armed attack or occupy Ukraine.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 27-01-2022 02:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 02:47 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says Russia would be unwise to invade Ukraine
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Russia would be unwise to attack Ukraine and in that case Turkey would do what is necessary as a NATO member, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

In an interview with broadcaster NTV Erdogan said he had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey under a proposal to host both sides for diplomacy and a path to peace, adding that he expects a response from Moscow. Erdogan also said there was a need for comprehensive dialogue that addresses some of Russia's security concerns https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-says-destructive-sanctions-wouldnt-hurt-putin-personally-2022-01-26 and that also explains to Moscow that some of its demands are not plausible.

"I hope that Russia will not make an armed attack or occupy Ukraine. Such a step will not be a wise act for Russia or the region," he said. "There is a need for dialogue that will listen to Russia and eliminate their reasonable security concerns." Ankara has good ties with both Kyiv and Moscow, but opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya, as well as its annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014. While forging cooperation with Russia on defence and energy, Ankara has also sold sophisticated drones to Ukraine, angering Moscow.

"I repeat that we are ready to do whatever is necessary and I conveyed these messages to President Putin and President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy," Erdogan said. "I think both countries are aware of the sincerety and good intent of Turkey," The crisis should be solved "avoiding the use of force," he added. "We hope the NATO initiative will be successful on this."

Turkey first floated the mediation offer in November. Last week diplomatic sources said both Russia and Ukraine were open to Turkey playing a role in resolving the crisis. Erdogan has said he would visit Zelenskiy in Ukraine in early February to discuss the crisis and would also meet or call Putin soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
3
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022