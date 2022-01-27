Left Menu

Senior Chinese diplomat calls for calm in Ukraine

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that all parties involved in the Ukraine issue should remain calm and refrain from actions that stir tension and hype up the crisis, as he held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-01-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 10:52 IST
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that all parties involved in the Ukraine issue should remain calm and refrain from actions that stir tension and hype up the crisis, as he held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Russia has demanded that NATO pull back troops and weapons from eastern Europe and bar its neighbour Ukraine, a former Soviet state, from ever joining.

Washington and its NATO allies reject that position, but say they are ready to discuss topics such as arms control and confidence-building measures. One country's security cannot be at the expense of the security of other countries, and regional security cannot be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military blocs, Wang told Blinken by telephone.

