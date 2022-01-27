Barty reaches final; ends 1 drought, 1 to go

Left Menu

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 27-01-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 15:36 IST
Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty Image Credit: ANI
Ash Barty ended a long drought by reaching the Australian Open final with a 6-1, 6-3 win over unseeded Madison Keys.

She still has one to go.

Barty is the first Australian woman to reach the singles final of her home Grand Slam tournament since Wendy Turnbull in 1980. No Australian has won the title since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

The top-ranked Barty conceded only 17 games on her way to the semifinals and continued her strong form with another dominating performance against 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Keys.

Barty has won major titles on grass at Wimbledon and clay at the French Open and is one win away from adding another on a hard court.

