Chhattisgarh: Govt health official killed in road accident in Kondagaon

The deceased CHO had been felicitated for excellent management of health and wellness centres, he said.

PTI | Kondagaon | Updated: 27-01-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 17:36 IST
A 26-year-old government health officer was killed when a truck rammed into her two-wheeler in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the community health officer was returning home after attending a Republic Day programme where she was felicitated for her outstanding service during the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.

The victim Pemeshwari Sahu was posted as the community health officer (CHO) at the health and wellness centre in Khallari village under the Baderajpur block, said Archana Dhurandhar, the station house officer of Kondagaon Kotwali. A speeding truck rammed into Sahu's two-wheeler, killing her on the spot, she said, adding that the unidentified driver managed to flee the scene.

The police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the unidentified driver and efforts are on to nab him, she added.

Meanwhile, a district official said that Sahu had reached the programme venue late and her co-worker had received the award on her behalf. The deceased CHO had been felicitated for excellent management of health and wellness centres, he said. Sahu had also been felicitated by the Centre in December last year at a function in New Delhi, the official added.

