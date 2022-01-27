Left Menu

India, 5 Central Asian countries decide to establish joint working group on Afghanistan

Updated: 27-01-2022 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India and five Central Asian countries on Thursday decided to establish a joint working group on Afghanistan at the senior officials' level, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu said.

The first India-Central Asia Summit, hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in virtual format was attended by five presidents -- Kazakhstan's Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan's Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajikistan's Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan's Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Kyrgyz Republic's Sadyr Japarov.

At the summit, Modi suggested preparing a roadmap for the next 30 years, Sandhu said.

She said it was decided that leaders of India and Central Asian countries would hold a summit-level meeting every two years and the next summit was expected in 2024.

At the meeting, the leaders agreed to continue close consultations on Afghanistan and decided to establish a joint working group on the country at the senior officials' level, Sandhu said.

She said that India and Central Asian countries are committed to combatting the menace of terrorism and drug trafficking.

Joint counter-terrorism exercises will be held between India and interested Central Asian countries, Sandhu added.

