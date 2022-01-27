Left Menu

Anil Deshmukh seeks bail in money laundering case

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday filed a bail application before a special court here in an alleged money laundering case.The NCP leader has filed a regular bail application for the first time. Earlier, the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act had rejected his default bail plea plea made on technical grounds.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday filed a bail application before a special court here in an alleged money laundering case.

The NCP leader has filed a regular bail application for the first time. Earlier, the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act had rejected his `default' bail plea (plea made on technical grounds). Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021, and is currently in judicial custody.

The ED has alleged that the money which some police officers had collected on Deshmukh's behalf while he was minister was routed to his trusts through shell companies.

