KZN welcomes decision to establish new Community Safety Intervention Units

In the wake of the safety challenges faced by Amakhosi and Izinduna, the KwaZulu-Natal Executive Council has approved a decision by Community Safety and Liaison MEC Peggy Nkonyeni to establish new Community Safety Intervention Units.

"The new units will work in conjunction with law enforcement agencies to deal with the specific challenges related to the safety and security of traditional leaders, Izinduna as well as other safety challenges facing the province," KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said.

The units will undertake the following activities, among others:

Conduct security analysis related to any incident, threat or instability;

Engage law-enforcement to facilitate appropriate deployment and investigation;

Conduct analysis of underlying causes in the environment and formulate intervention approaches; and

Review the security situation on an ongoing basis and facilitate remedial/adjusted measures where necessary.

During its first ordinary meeting for the year on Wednesday, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Executive Council raised its concerns at the increase in violent attacks on Amakhosi and Izinduna, as well as the general citizens.

Zikalala said the new safety units will play a significant role in complementing the work of the South African Police Services and in bringing peace, and guaranteeing the safety of citizens.

Concerns over spike of murders

The Executive Council expressed concern at the spike in murders in the province, these include the killing of young eThekwini Councillor Minenhle Mkhize and elderly Hedley James Brown who was murdered on his farm in Howick.

According to reports, Mkhize was gunned down while at his home, while Brown was found badly beaten and stabbed in his garden on Monday.

Police report said three firearms and a laptop were also stolen during the incident at Brown's Lions River Farm.

Zikalala noted that both Mkhize and Brown's death follows a spate of murders in KwaZulu-Natal, including mass murders in Inanda and Richmond.

He said the murders of Brown and Mkhize are part of an unfortunate wave of criminal acts which have recently besieged the province.

"There is a saddening and regrettable culture of violence and crime in KwaZulu-Natal and the country which spares no one, no matter their age, race or economic status. These murders are just some of many which reflect this unfortunate state of wanton criminality," the Premier said.

The Executive Council commended law enforcement agencies for their swift action in arresting some of the suspects and urged security agencies to continue working tirelessly to arrest all those involved in these gruesome murders.

The Council also expressed its deepest condolences to the families and friends of both Brown, Mkhize and many citizens who have lost their loved ones due to various crimes.

"The KZN Government calls on the police to leave no stone unturned in an effort to apprehend the perpetrators of all these murders, including those behind the deaths of Brown and Councillor Mkhize," Zikalala said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)