38-year-old man shot dead in north Delhi's Alipur

A 38-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by some unknown people in north Delhis Alipur, police said Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 09:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 09:02 IST
A 38-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by some unknown people in north Delhi's Alipur, police said Friday. They said the deceased has been identified as Pramod Kumar, a resident of Hiranki Village, and was himself involved in attempt to murder and Arms Act cases.

They said the Alipur police station received information around quarter to 11 Thursday night that some unknown persons had opened fire at a man and fled.

Police rushed to the spot to find that the motorcycle-borne assailants had fired at Kumar who was shifted to the Max Hospital in Haidarpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said. Kumar was declared brought dead, police said. The spot was inspected by a crime investigation team where nine empty cartridges were found, they said. The police said they are registering a case under relevant sections and further investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

