West Bengal: Six bombs recovered in Murshidabad, one held

As many as six bombs were recovered in the Kandi subdivision of the Murshidabad district on Friday.

Murshidabad District Police Bomb Disposal Squad official said on Friday evening, "Six bombs recovered in Kandi subdivision of the Murshidabad district under Salar Police Station. An accused named Anarul Sheikh has been arrested."

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

