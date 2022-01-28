Maha: Five ex-civic chiefs of Kalyan Dombivli among 18 booked in illegal property development case

Police have registered a case against five former municipal commissioners of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra’s Thane district along with 13 others for allegedly allowing development of a property in contravention of rules, an official said on Friday.

The case was filed at Bazarpeth police station in Kalyan division late night on Thursday based on the directions given on January 18 by a local court, he said. The court in Kalyan had said that prima facie, a case is made out against the 18 persons on a complaint lodged by a former independent corporator of the KDMC - Arun Geeth. The order was passed by the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) Sonali Sashikant Raul. In his complaint submitted to the court, the former corporator alleged that the civic officials and the town planners of the KDMC and other staff had connived with the developer and allowed the development of the property in contravention of rules starting January 2004. The property developer was made undue favour in granting the floor space index (FSI) and he indulged in several irregularities. The construction of the 23-storey high-rise is completely against the regulations, the complaint said.

Geeth alleged that he had approached the local police with the complaint, but they did not give any heed, and hence he had to knock on the court's doors. The case was registered against developer Harakchand Jain, architect Anil Nirgude, five former KDMC municipal commissioners - Govind Rathod, Ramnath Sonawane, S S Bhise, E Ravinderan and Govind Bodke - and 11 other civic employees, the official at Bazarpeth police station said.

The 18 accused have been booked under IPC sections 420, 418, 415 (all related to cheating), 460 (house-trespass or house-breaking), 448 (house trespass), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said, adding that nobody was arrested in this connection so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)