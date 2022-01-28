Mansukh Mandaviya launches research portal of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research

Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday virtually launched the Research Portal of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER). "This research portal of NIPER will help the MSME sector. NIPER may connect with industries to develop a model to fulfill the requirements. Research is very important," the Union Minister said while launching the portal.

He reiterated, "This will lead to better coordination between industry and NIPER and will also give an opportunity to know about the research being done by NIPER. Research is the backbone of the economy of many countries. The government of PM Modi is committed to promoting research in the country." The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research has been established under the aegis of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

The visionary augmentation of the department of pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India has led to the establishment of six new NIPERs in 2007. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said in just 19 days, more than one crore precaution doses can be administered to healthcare and frontline workers and eligible people above 60 years of age.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the world's largest vaccination campaign is continuously scaling new heights. In just 19 days, more than 1 crore #PrecautionDose have been deployed to healthcare and frontline workers and eligible people above 60+ age," he tweeted. (ANI)

