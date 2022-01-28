Left Menu

Pakistan passes IMF-backed law to give central bank greater autonomy

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 28-01-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's upper house of parliament on Friday voted in favour of a law backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF)to give the central bank more independence in decision-making.

That was the final step for legislation that is one of several conditions by the IMF for revival of a stalled $6 billion funding programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

