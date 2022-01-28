HP wins majority of civil case against UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 17:10 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Hewlett-Packard has won the majority of its civil case against British tech tycoon Mike Lynch over its acquisition of Autonomy in 2011, a London judge said on Friday though damages will be considerably less than the $5 billion claimed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement