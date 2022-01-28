Left Menu

Two phase biennial polls for UP Leg Council Local Authorities seats

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Biennial elections to 36 Legislative Council seats spread across 35 Local Authorities' constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in two phases on March 3 and 7, the Election Commission said on Friday.

The term of members is ending on March 7.

The Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri Local Authorities' constituency has two seats for which separate elections will be held, the EC said in a statement.

In phase one, 29 constituencies and in phase two, six constituencies will go for polls.

The Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri Local Authorities' constituency, which has two members, will go for polls in phase 1.

The notification for phase one of the poll to be held on March 3 will be issued on February 4, while notification for phase two of the poll on March 7 will be issued on February 10.

The counting will take place on March 12.

