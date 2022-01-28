Left Menu

Air base in Arizona could deploy units if Ukraine invaded

PTI | Tucson | Updated: 28-01-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 20:07 IST
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson is one of several military installations the Department of Defense has identified as having units could be deployed if Russian forces invade Ukraine.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby made the announcement during a news conference Thursday in Washington.

Some units from Davis-Monthan are included among 8,500 troops placed on heightened preparedness for deployment should Russia invade Ukraine.

Other installations with units put on heightened preparedness include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Campbell in Kentucky, Fort Carson in Colorado, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Polk in Louisiana, Robins Air Force Base, Fort Stewart in Georgia and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

Kirby said the units include medical support, aviation support, logistics support and combat formations.

Department of Defense officials said they are continuing to monitor the buildup of forces in the western part of Russia and in Belarus.

