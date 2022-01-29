Macron reaffirms France's solidarity with Ukraine -presidency
President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France's full solidarity with Ukraine in a call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the French presidency said on Friday in a statement.
Macron and Zelenskiy agreed to continue efforts to de-escalate tensions and work within the Normandy format framework to implement the Minsk agreements. Macron also reiterated his determination to preserve Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
