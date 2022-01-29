Left Menu

Odisha’s Anadrone Systems set to manufacture advanced defence equipment for Army, Air Force

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-01-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 10:20 IST
Odisha’s Anadrone Systems set to manufacture advanced defence equipment for Army, Air Force
Representative Image Image Credit: anadrone.com
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha-based Anadrone Systems has bagged the contract to supply advanced defence equipment to the Indian Army and the Air Force, officials said.

The company will supply 125 Manoeuvrable Expendable Aerial Targets (MEAT) and associated equipment worth Rs 96 crore, under the Make in India-II category, meant for research and development projects, they said.

"Such endeavours will further boost the Make in Odisha program of the state, which is keen to promote defence, aerospace and other new-age industries," Anadrone Systems MD Anant Bhalotia said on Friday.

Commenting on the development, Brig (retd) L C Patnaik said such initiatives will attract more MSMEs to participate in defence projects, which will ultimately reduce the import burden and promote the indigenous defence manufacturing sector of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022