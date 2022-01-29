Left Menu

LS MP S Venkatesan urges SBI to withdraw order stating women in 3-months gestation period to be ineligible for employment

Lok Sabha MP Su Venkatesan on Saturday wrote a letter to the Chairman of the State Bank of India and urged him to withdraw its order which stated that women are "temporarily ineligible" for employment if they have a 3-month gestation period, on the grounds that is a "violation of the Constitution against gender equality".

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-01-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 14:08 IST
Picture Courtsey: Official Twitter Handle . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha MP Su Venkatesan on Saturday wrote a letter to the Chairman of the State Bank of India and urged him to withdraw its order which stated that women are "temporarily ineligible" for employment if they have a 3-month gestation period, on the grounds that is a "violation of the Constitution against gender equality". The letter stated that the order is a reflection of the patriarchal mindset of the SBI management and not in consonance with the ideas of gender justice and hardwon rights of the struggles of social reform movements and Women organizations.

The letter stated the women will have to wait for more than 7 months for an appointment which may affect them psychologically much that too during the period they need a peaceful state of mind. While some may be in dire need of an immediate appointment for their livelihood. "I wish to draw your attention to the instructions issued by Deputy Managing Director (HR) of your bank on 31st December 2021. Your bank, State Bank of India (SBI), a Public Sector Bank, has more than 2,50,000 employees out of which 25 per cent are women and the largest employer in the Banking Industry, has resorted to gross gender discrimination in the above said circular on instructions for recruitment," stated Venkatesan in the letter.

"It prohibits women in the selection list with more than 3 months pregnancy from joining the Bank as "they will be considered temporarily unfit" and "they may be allowed to join within 4 months after delivery of child". In effect, they have to wait for more than 7 months for an appointment which may affect them psychologically much that too during the period they need a peaceful state of mind. Some may be in dire need of an immediate appointment for their livelihood," read the letter. "The approach of SBI is quite shocking and deserves strong condemnation. The said instructions drew widespread opposition from democratic sections, women organizations, and bank unions throughout the country. The said instructions are against the principles of the Constitution which guarantees equality under Articles 14,15 and 16," it stated.

" It is nothing but the reflection of the patriarchal mindset of the SBI management and not consonance with the ideas of gender justice and hardwon rights of the struggles of social reform movements and Women organizations. The institutions of the Government have to act as model employers in taking forward the progressive ideas in the society. But SBI has acted contrary to this responsibility. I would request you to withdraw retrograde guidelines of SBI and ensure gender equality," the letter concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

