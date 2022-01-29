Left Menu

9 cybercriminals arrested in Jharkhand

PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 29-01-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 17:30 IST
Nine alleged cybercriminals have been arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the accused in Nagadari village in Kairon police station area on Friday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber) Sumit Prasad said in a statement.

A total of 21 mobile phones, 52 SIM cards and three motorcycles were seized from their possession, he added.

