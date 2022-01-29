Left Menu

Odisha primary teacher found having huge amount of property

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-01-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 22:21 IST
A primary school teacher in Odisha's Rayagada district was allegedly found to be possessing properties worth over Rs 4.73 crore, anti-corruption officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the teacher's properties were searched and assets disproportionate to the known sources of his income were found, they said.

The teacher of an upper primary school in poverty-stricken Kashipur block was allegedly found to be possessing two three-storied buildings, two two-storied buildings, 35 houses with asbestos roofs and a single-storied building let out on rent for wine shop, the Vigilance Department said in a statement.

Two SUVs, bank deposits of Rs 22.34 lakh, gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 12.37 lakh, and insurance deposits of Rs 2.83 lakh, among others, were found in his possession, it said.

Searches are continuing at his properties and the buildings are being evaluated, it added.

