Left Menu

Odisha couple sells newborn girl for Rs 12,000

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 29-01-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 22:49 IST
Odisha couple sells newborn girl for Rs 12,000
  • Country:
  • India

A newborn girl was allegedly sold by her parents for Rs 12,000 in Odisha's Jajpur district, officials said on Saturday.

The girl was born to a couple of Sanaraipara in Dharmasala police station area on Thursday, they said.

As the couple has three daughters, they allegedly sold their newborn for Rs 12,000 to a childless couple of Mahakalapada in Kendrapara district soon after the baby was born at the community health centre, officials said.

Even the health centre was not aware of the alleged sale, they said.

An investigation was ordered after locals informed the district administration about it, officials said.

''We already have three children. As I am a daily wager, it will be very hard to feed a six-member family. So, we decided to hand over the newborn to a childless couple, who happens to be a relative, to adopt and raise the baby girl well,'' said the father.

The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has been asked to inquire into the matter and submit a detailed report soon, officials said.

''We have started an inquiry into the matter and are on the job to rescue the baby. A complaint will be filed against the couple who have allegedly sold the baby,'' said Tapan Kumar Panda, the legal officer of DCPU, Jajpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022