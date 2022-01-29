JK LG condemns killing of head constable in Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday condemned the killing of a police head constable saying the perpetrators of the barbaric act would be punished soon.

''I strongly condemn the brutal killing of our J&K Police HC Ali Mohammad in Anantnag district by terrorists. His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain. The perpetrators of this barbaric act will be punished soon. My deepest condolences to the family of martyr,'' Sinha wrote on Twitter.

Head Constable Ali Mohammad Ganie was shot dead by militants near his residence in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district earlier in the evening.

