Youth Affairs Secretary Usha Sharma repatriated to Rajasthan

Youth Affairs Secretary Usha Sharma has been repatriated to her cadre state of Rajasthan on the state government's request, a Personnel Ministry order said on Sunday.

Sharma is a 1985-batch IAS officer.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Sharma's repatriation on the request of the state government, it said.

She is likely to be appointed as the state's chief secretary, an officer said.

