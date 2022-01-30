Left Menu

Youth Affairs Secretary Usha Sharma repatriated to Rajasthan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 18:32 IST
Youth Affairs Secretary Usha Sharma has been repatriated to her cadre state of Rajasthan on the state government's request, a Personnel Ministry order said on Sunday.

Sharma is a 1985-batch IAS officer.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Sharma's repatriation on the request of the state government, it said.

She is likely to be appointed as the state's chief secretary, an officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

