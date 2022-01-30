Rajasthan: 2 killed as truck hits car, kin protest against sand mafia; 4 police personnel suspended

Two persons were killed when a truck carrying sand allegedly hit their car in Rajsamand district, leading to a protest by their family and friends who accused the police of protecting the illegal sand mafia in the area.

Officials said four police personnel were suspended in connection with the incident that happened in Devgarh area Saturday night.

After the protest led by Bhim MLA Sudarshan Singh, authorities Sunday suspended three constables and a head constable.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shivalal Bairwa said that Mahendra Mewada and Pawan Gurjar were travelling in the car that was hit by the truck.

Bairwa said that three constables and one head constable of Kamlighat post were suspended for alleged negligence. The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem on Sunday, he said, adding the truck-owner, driver and cleaner have been detained.

