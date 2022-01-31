Left Menu

Telangana: Minor runs car over people sitting on footpath in Karimnagar, four women died

Four women have died after a speeding car driven by a minor ran over the people sitting on the footpath in Karimnagar district of Telangana, says local police.

Road accident in Karimnagar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
"A case has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the minors travelling in the car," said V Satyanarayana, Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar.

The police is investigating the matter. More details are awaited. (ANI)

