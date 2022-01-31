Poland sees signs Russia will boost military presence in Belarus - Polish foreign minister

Poland sees signs that Russia will increase its future military presence in Belarus, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Monday.

"We are aware of planned exercises of Belarusian and Russian troops in February. ... We are even observing some tendencies that can indicate that we will face Russian military buildup in Belarus in the future," Rau said during a visit to the Estonian capital Tallinn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)