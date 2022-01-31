Left Menu

Rs 43.50 lakh stolen after shooting at car driver

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:21 IST
  • India

Two unidentified men shot at the driver of a car and decamped with Rs 43.50 lakh from the vehicle at a sub-registrar office at Siddipet in Telangana on Monday.

The money was in a bag kept in the car by a man who had sold a plot. The two men on a bike asked the car driver to open the door but he refused, police said.

The miscreants broke the glass window and shot at the driver injuring him.

Then, they grabbed the bag and fled with the cash.

Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

