Commemorating Courage: PM Modi's Tribute at Yad Vashem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Yad Vashem in Israel, with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, to honor Holocaust victims. The visit included a tour of the Hall of Names and a memorial ceremony where Modi laid a wreath. This marks Modi's second visit, highlighting the India-Israel strategic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a somber visit to Yad Vashem, Israel's memorial for Holocaust victims, accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The leaders toured the Hall of Names, where Netanyahu highlighted names of his wife's relatives who perished in the Holocaust.

Modi participated in a memorial ceremony, laying a wreath to honor the millions of lives claimed by the Holocaust. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the visit as a tribute to victims and a commitment to uphold peace and human dignity.

This marks the second visit for Modi to Yad Vashem, underlining the significance of the India-Israel strategic partnership established during his first visit in 2017. The memorial continues to be a powerful reminder of past brutality and a call to action against injustice.

