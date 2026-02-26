Commemorating Courage: PM Modi's Tribute at Yad Vashem
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Yad Vashem in Israel, with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, to honor Holocaust victims. The visit included a tour of the Hall of Names and a memorial ceremony where Modi laid a wreath. This marks Modi's second visit, highlighting the India-Israel strategic partnership.
- Country:
- Israel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a somber visit to Yad Vashem, Israel's memorial for Holocaust victims, accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The leaders toured the Hall of Names, where Netanyahu highlighted names of his wife's relatives who perished in the Holocaust.
Modi participated in a memorial ceremony, laying a wreath to honor the millions of lives claimed by the Holocaust. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the visit as a tribute to victims and a commitment to uphold peace and human dignity.
This marks the second visit for Modi to Yad Vashem, underlining the significance of the India-Israel strategic partnership established during his first visit in 2017. The memorial continues to be a powerful reminder of past brutality and a call to action against injustice.
ALSO READ
Bad Bunny's Tribute: The Iconic Pelé Jacket Takes Center Stage
Tributes Pour In for CPI Veteran R Nallakannu
Tributes Pour in for Veteran CPI Leader R Nallakannu at 101
At the invitation of my dear friend Benjamin Netanyahu, I will be on visit to Israel from Feb 25 to Feb 26: Modi in his departure statement.
Maharashtra to Honor Late Ajit Pawar with Memorial