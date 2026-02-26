Tehran's Flexibility Pledge in Historic US-Iran Nuclear Talks

In a pivotal move, Iran has pledged to demonstrate flexibility at the indirect nuclear discussions with the United States, amidst mounting pressure to finalize a deal or face potential military strikes from the US. The third round of these high-stakes negotiations began in Geneva, centered around Iran's nuclear program as the US escalates its military presence in the Middle East.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that Iran's reluctance to discuss its ballistic missile program remains a significant issue. Meanwhile, Iranian representatives, led by Abbas Araqchi, aim to focus solely on nuclear topics and the lifting of sanctions, asserting their commitment to serious and flexible negotiations.

Tensions continue as the US reinforces its military stance, deploying aircraft carriers and fighter jets to the region. While diplomacy is prioritized, the potential for conflict looms, impacting global oil markets and adding pressure on Iran's leadership amidst economic challenges and internal unrest.