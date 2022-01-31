EC extends ban on roadshows till Feb 11; relaxes norms for public meets, door-to-door campaign

The Election Commission on Monday extended the Covid-induced ban on roadshows, 'padyatras', vehicle rallies and processions in the five poll-bound states till February 11, but relaxed norms for door-to-door campaigning and physical public meetings for all phases.

Among the new set of relaxations, the number of people allowed for door-to-door campaigning has been raised from 10 to 20, while a maximum of 1,000 people can attend physical public meetings.

The poll panel also allowed a maximum of 500 persons to attend indoor meetings from the present 300. It said that during a virtual review meeting, all state chief secretaries informed the Commission about reports of Covid infection either plateauing out or tapering as on date.

They also said that the positivity rate is coming down and hospitalisation numbers are also registering a declining trend. ''The state officers, however, said that Covid protocol precautions need to be continued to be observed so that no undue spurt takes place due to intense public contact because of heightened political activity,'' the Election Commission said in a statement.

Inputs from the Union Health Secretary were also taken.

The EC said that after a comprehensive review of the present Covid situation in the poll-bound states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, it has been decided that no roadshows, 'padyatras', and cycle, bike or vehicle rallies and processions will be allowed till February 11.

The Commission also decided to allow physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1,000 people, instead of existing 500 people, or 50 per cent of the capacity of the ground, or the prescribed limit set by state disaster management authorities, whichever number is lesser, from February 1 ''for all phases''.

While Uttar Pradesh will have polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, Manipur will have polls in two phases on February 27 and March 3. Uttarakhand and Goa will have single phase poll on February 14. Punjab too will have a single-phase election on February 20. The Commission also enhanced the limit on the number of people for door-to-door campaigns from 10 to 20, excluding security personnel.

''The Commission has now granted relaxation for the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of a maximum of 500 persons (instead of existing 300 persons) or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA is allowed,'' it said.

The EC statement said that all remaining restrictions which were part of the revised broad guidelines for conduct of elections issued on January 8 will continue to operate.

Responding to a query on the ban on physical rallies, a senior official said events which are attended by thousands of people during electioneering are not allowed. Only ''physical public meetings'' with a cap of 1,000 people are allowed.

In-depth discussions were also held with respect to the current vaccination status of first and second doses for eligible persons in the respective states as also arrangements for polling personnel, the EC said.

