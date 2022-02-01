International symposiums, documentary to mark Lachit's 400th birth anniversary

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the state government would organise two international symposiums in New Delhi and Mumbai and produce a documentary on the life and works of Ahom General Lachit Barphukan to mark his 400th birth anniversary this year.

The government will also take steps for developing the 'maidam' (burial ground) of Lachit Borphukan at Jorhat, Sarma said, urging the All Tai Ahom Students' Union (ATASU) to help in arranging 50 bighas of land for the purpose.

The chief minister made the announcement while addressing a programme on the occasion of 'Me-Dam-Me-Phi', the annual Ahom ritual of offering obeisance to the ancestors, at Habung in Dhemaji.

''Me-Dam-Me-Phi is now not restricted to the Ahom community alone but the entire state is proud of the 600-year glorious rule of the Ahom dynasty and we are committed to develop historic Habung, the second capital of Swargadeo Siu-Ka-Pha, founder of the Ahom dynasty in Assam, along with other important places of Ahom rule such as Tipam and Charaideo to make them centres of tourist attraction,'' Sarma said.

A project would also be taken up for developing Rang Ghar, the amphitheatre at Sivasagar from where the former king and the nobles watched buffalo fights, as a centre of Assam's rich cultural heritage, he added.

''Me-Dam-Me-Phi has great significance as it provides the opportunity of paying tributes to the ancestors whose blessings will help the present generations to march ahead. I offer my prayers for the well-being of every citizen of Assam,'' Sarma said.

The chief minister announced that Rs 20 lakh each would be provided to build a Chao-Chen-Ren (places of worship) in 50 villages and said that these would be inaugurated simultaneously on 'Me-Dam-Me-Phi' next year.

