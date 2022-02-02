Left Menu

Sikkim Police arrests man for killing girlfriend in Gangtok hotel

It is during this fight that the accused is said to have hit the woman in her abdomen and both of them had gone to sleep. The next morning when the accused woke up, he found his girlfriend dead and ran away.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 02-02-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 13:13 IST
Sikkim Police arrests man for killing girlfriend in Gangtok hotel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Police arrested a 32-year-old man from Bihar's Chapra district for allegedly killing his girlfriend in a Gangtok hotel in December last year, an officer said on Wednesday.

The police arrested Kumar Gyaneshwar Singh who was on the run for a month after murdering his 26-year-old girlfriend and brought him to Gangtok on Tuesday night.

The arrest was carried out with the support of Bihar police on Tuesday.

The body of the woman was found from a hotel here at Pani house on December 30.

Superintendent of Police of East district, Y Shiva Prasad Wednesday said that the accused and the deceased were lovers and had checked into the hotel after arriving from Chapra, Bihar on December 27 last year. On the same night after consuming alcohol both of them had a fight because the accused was having multiple other love affairs. It is during this fight that the accused is said to have hit the woman in her abdomen and both of them had gone to sleep. The next morning when the accused woke up, he found his girlfriend dead and ran away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest; Amnesty accuses Israel of enforcing 'apartheid' on Palestinians and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022