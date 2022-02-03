Left Menu

In Kyiv, Erdogan says ready to help resolve Ukraine-Russia crisis

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 21:01 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan, after meeting his counterpart in Kyiv, repeated on Thursday that Turkey was ready to do what it can to resolve the Ukraine-Russia crisis and offered to host a meeting of the country's two leaders.

Speaking after more than four hours of talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Erdogan also reiterated Turkey's determination to support Ukraine's territorial integrity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

