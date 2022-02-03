Left Menu

Journalist arrested for trying to extort money from police official

The accused publishes his own newspaper.He allegedly sent an advertisement rate-card to the police officer and also called him, demanding that he buy advertisement in the newspaper for Rs 25,000 if the officer wanted to avoid negative news reports. The police officer negotiated the price to Rs 10,000.

A journalist was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly demanding money from a senior police official for not publishing `negative' news reports. The accused publishes his own newspaper.

He allegedly sent an advertisement rate-card to the police officer and also called him, demanding that he buy advertisement in the newspaper for Rs 25,000 if the officer wanted to avoid negative news reports. The police officer negotiated the `price' to Rs 10,000. The journalist was arrested after he accepted the money, said a local police official.

The accused was booked for extortion and probe is on.

