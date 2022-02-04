Man, son run over by bus after falling off 2-wheeler

A man and his son were killed when a bus ran over them here on Friday, police said. The man, riding a motorcycle with his two school-going sons, lost control over the vehicle and fell on the road, the police said. The bus behind the motorcycle crushed the father and one son to death while the other got injured, they said.

The bodies were sent for a post-mortem, they added.

