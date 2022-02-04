Left Menu

Man arrested for embezzling silver worth Rs 1.77 crore

A 34-year-old man has been arrested from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing 254 kg of silver worth Rs 1.77 crore belonging to a city-based jeweler, police said here on Friday.Yashwant Hardeo Acharya, the accused, was arrested by a team of V P Road police station here last month, said an official.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 23:55 IST
Man arrested for embezzling silver worth Rs 1.77 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old man has been arrested from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing 254 kg of silver worth Rs 1.77 crore belonging to a city-based jeweler, police said here on Friday.

Yashwant Hardeo Acharya, the accused, was arrested by a team of V P Road police station here last month, said an official. A city-based jeweler had alleged that he had given 254 kg of silver and Rs 10 lakh in cash to Acharya for safekeeping, but the latter tried to sell it off.

A case under IPC section 409 (criminal breach of trust) was registered on the jeweler's complaint. Police recovered 78 kg of silver from the accused's possession while he had allegedly sold off some silver, an official said, adding that further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
2
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, experts count millions more; Danish COVID tally could be twice as high as registered, blood donor data suggests and more

Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, expert...

 Global
4
Google unveils new line of more secure Chromebook devices for education

Google unveils new line of more secure Chromebook devices for education

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022