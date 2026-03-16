BJP Unveils Strategic Assembly Poll Candidates in Kerala
The BJP has announced its first list of 47 candidates for upcoming assembly elections in Kerala. Notable candidates include former Union ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan. Key constituencies identified include Nemom, Kazhakoottam, and Palakkad. Elections are scheduled for April 9, with vote counting on May 4.
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The BJP has released its initial list of 47 candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections in Kerala, featuring notable figures such as former Union ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan vying for Nemom and Kazhakoottam, respectively.
Additionally, former Union minister George Kurian is set to contend in the Kanjirappally constituency. The announcement also includes candidates like P C George for Poonjar, R Sreelekha for Vattiyoorkavu, Padmaja Venugopal for Thrissur, and Raji Prasad for the scheduled caste-reserved Kunnathur seat.
Further strategic placements see R Rashmi at Kottarakkara and Sobha Surebdran at Palakkad. Navya Haridas and Kavitha KS will contest from Kozhikode North and Sulthanbathery, respectively. The elections are slated for April 9, with the vote count scheduled for May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)