PM Modi arrives in Mumbai to attend funeral of Lata Mangeshkar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon to attend the funeral of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died here this morning.
The 92-year-old singer's funeral will be performed with full state honours at Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai around 6.30 pm.
The mortal remains of the singing icon are being taken from her Pedder Road residence Prabhu Kunj to Shivaji Park.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal earlier said they have arranged about 25 kg of sandalwood for Mangeshkar's cremation along with other necessary things.
Around 2,000 sq ft of the park's area has been barricaded for the funeral proceedings, a BMC official said.
