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Tragic Incident: Boy's Life Lost in Mumbai Construction Pit

An eight-year-old boy in Mumbai tragically died after falling into a water-filled construction pit. The incident, which happened while retrieving a ball, has led to a private contractor being booked for negligence. A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:22 IST
Tragic Incident: Boy's Life Lost in Mumbai Construction Pit
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An eight-year-old boy tragically lost his life after accidentally falling into a water-filled construction pit in Malad (East), Mumbai. The incident occurred on Thursday night and has led to a private contractor being booked for negligence.

According to the Kurar police station, Divyansh Rajesh Mourya was reportedly attempting to retrieve a ball when he fell into the ditch. Local police were swift to respond, rescuing him and rushing him to a civic hospital in Kandivali.

Despite the efforts, doctors declared Mourya dead upon arrival. A case against the private contractor has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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