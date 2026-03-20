Tragic Incident: Boy's Life Lost in Mumbai Construction Pit

An eight-year-old boy tragically lost his life after accidentally falling into a water-filled construction pit in Malad (East), Mumbai. The incident occurred on Thursday night and has led to a private contractor being booked for negligence.

According to the Kurar police station, Divyansh Rajesh Mourya was reportedly attempting to retrieve a ball when he fell into the ditch. Local police were swift to respond, rescuing him and rushing him to a civic hospital in Kandivali.

Despite the efforts, doctors declared Mourya dead upon arrival. A case against the private contractor has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)